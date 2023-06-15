NBA Rumors: Hornets Want Michael Jordan to Meet With Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Even though Michael Jordan's future as governor of the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain, the Hall of Famer is still putting in work for the franchise leading up to the 2023 NBA draft.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Hornets are attempting to get Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller back to their facilities on Monday for a visit with Jordan.

The Hornets own the No. 2 overall pick, with Fischer noting "all signs appear to indicate" they will decide between Henderson and Miller with that selection.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on March 16 that Jordan was "engaged in serious talks" to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

Wojnarowski noted a deal isn't imminent, but "there's significant momentum" on a sale.

During the NBA's board of governors meetings on March 29, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Jordan has indicated he would remain an alternate governor for the Hornets and maintain an active interest in the future of the league if he does sell a majority stake in the club.

Henderson appears to be expecting he will be a top-three pick. The 19-year-old told reporters on June 3 he was only working out for the Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, who own the No. 3 selection.

Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported Miller had his private workout in Charlotte in front of Hornets officials on Tuesday. The club also held a private workout with Amen and Ausar Thompson last week.

Even though the Hornets don't seem to be indicating what direction they are going to go, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted in his most recent mock draft executives in their front office "see a star wing in Miller."

The Hornets will be looking to hit a home run as they are picking in the lottery for the seventh consecutive year. They have posted losing records in six of the past seven seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2015-16.