NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Relationship with Pelicans, Teammates Detailed by Insider

Justin Ford/Getty Images

As rumors about Zion Williamson potentially being on the trade block have popped up, details about the 22-year-old's relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans and his teammates are starting to come out.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained Williamson "hasn't made it a priority to be around the team" during the offseason throughout his career and "doesn't have as strong of relationships with his teammates" as the Pelicans might want from a potential franchise player:

"From what I've been told, Zion has not been around the team much so far this summer. But that is not different from the way he's operated in the past—that he hasn't made it a priority to be around the team as much. He's sort of worked out on his own. What I'd say is that there's definitely not the type of relationship that you'd like to have between a star player and a team here. And also, he doesn't have as strong of relationships with his teammates, from what I am told, as you'd like to see. Now, that's not a prerequisite for success, but as you look to try to build bonds moving forward that is something to consider."

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Wednesday the Pelicans "would indeed consider" trading Williamson if it gave them an opportunity to select Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA draft.

In this scenario, it would require the Pelicans to potentially acquire a top-three pick in a trade. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Henderson going No. 3 overall in his most recent mock draft.

The Portland Trail Blazers currently own that selection, and general manager Joe Cronin has made it clear he wants to add players around Damian Lillard this offseason that give the team the best chance to compete at a high level in 2023-24.

Williamson has proven he's a difference-making player in the NBA. The Pelicans were a top-three seed in the Western Conference standings as late as Jan. 17 in no small part because of what the two-time All-Star was doing on the court.

Of course, health is the biggest caveat for Williamson. He didn't appear in a game after Jan. 2 due to a hamstring injury. The Duke alum has only appeared in 114 out of a possible 308 regular-season games over the past four years.

Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune reported last month the Pelicans are planning to "restructure their player care and performance team" amid a string of injuries to key players in recent seasons.

If Williamson is skeptical about New Orleans' medical staff, even with a restructure coming, it helps explain why he might not be eager to join the team for offseason activities.

But the Pelicans have to decide what path they want to take fairly soon. They finished 42-40 this season but missed the playoffs after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament.

Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum is a good starting quartet to build around when they are healthy.

But time is running out for Williamson to prove he can be a reliable presence for a team in the NBA. His age and upside will certainly make him an attractive trade chip if that's the direction the Pelicans want to take.

In 29 starts this season, Williamson averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.