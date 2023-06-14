Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Contract Remains Priority over Bradley Beal Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics may have fallen short of their championship expectations, but don't expect a major shakeup.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Celtics' priority this offseason is re-signing Jaylen Brown to a contract extension and the team has no plans on trading him—even if it means acquiring Bradley Beal.

"My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on [trading for Beal]," Windhorst said on NBA Today. "Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year. ... I don't think any conversation that involves Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Wizards are working with Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein to discuss potential trade scenarios this summer. Washington is considering a full-scale rebuild under new team president Michael Winger, which would be kickstarted by trading the three-time All-Star.

Beal has played his entire 11-year career in Washington and remained with the franchise despite many expecting him to become the latest in a line of superstars to request a trade. In fact, the Wizards gave Beal a no-trade clause in the five-year, $251 million contract he signed last summer — an unprecedented move in the modern NBA trade economy.

The Celtics can offer Brown a five-year supermax extension this offseason worth an estimated $295 million. That deal would make him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

It's unclear if Boston will be willing to offer the full supermax, especially with Jayson Tatum due his own supermax extension next summer that will top the $300 million mark. The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement is designed to make exorbitant spending more prohibitive, which could cause the Celtics to ask Brown to take something less than the full supermax to maintain roster flexibility.

Adding Beal's contract to an extended Brown and later an extended Tatum would be a complete nonstarter from a financial perspective—and that's without even accounting for the imperfect fit of that trio.