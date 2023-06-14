NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Spurs' 'Preference' Is to Trade for Another 1st-Round Pick

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

When the San Antonio Spurs won this year's NBA draft lottery, the direction of the franchise changed dramatically, as they'll have the opportunity to select potentially transcendent young star Victor Wembanyama.

But the Spurs may not be done adding young talent early in the draft.

According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, "two different league sources I've spoken to say the Spurs are one of the most active teams in trade talks heading into the draft. According to the league sources, the Spurs are telling teams their preference is to trade for another first-round pick."

He added that the team is reportedly targeting Arkansas wing Anthony Black and Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin if they move back into the first round after selecting Wembanyama.

Black, 19, averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in his freshman season. He shot 45.3 percent from the field but just 30.1 percent from three.

In his latest mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Black to go No. 8 overall to the Washington Wizards.

Bufkin, also 19, put up 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his sophomore campaign, shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

Wasserman projected him to go No. 19 overall to the Golden State Warriors, writing that there is a "divide among scouts on Bufkin, who has believers in his versatility and trajectory and skeptics over the eventual effectiveness of his creation, shooting and physical tools."

He added that Bufkin pairs "backcourt versatility with his three-level shot-making, efficient finishing and passing IQ."

Either way, surrounding Wembanyama with as much young talent as possible as quickly as possible will help the Spurs organically grow a competitive core. Don't be shocked if they try to find a way back into the lottery of this year's draft.