NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porziņģis Exercising $36M Wizards Contract Option Gaining Steam

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the big offseason questions for the Washington Wizards could be answered with Kristaps Porziņģis opting in to the final season of his current contract.

Per Spotrac's Keith Smith, Porziņģis exercising his $36.0 million player option for 2023-24 is "picking up more and more buzz" around the league.

B/R's Eric Pincus previously reported the expectation was that Porziņģis would opt out and re-sign with the Wizards on a "healthy multiyear deal, perhaps in the four-year, $134 million to five-year, $174 million range" that would lower his cap number for next season. That was before the Wizards hired Michael Winger as their new president of basketball operations, though.

Smith noted the Wizards now "seem primed" for a full rebuild, and opting in would guarantee Porziņģis a large 2023-24 salary and the opportunity to cash in as a free agent next summer.

Most of the attention in Washington this summer looks like it will be on Bradley Beal's future. Shams Charania and Joshua Robbins of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the three-time All-Star will work with the organization to find a trade partner if the Wizards elect to rebuild.

There's no reason for Winger and the front office not to at least explore trade options involving all of the key players. The current roster, led by Beal, Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma, finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 record last season.

Washington has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, hasn't had a winning record since 2017-18 and hasn't won a postseason series since 2016-17.

Kuzma also has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. Smith noted the 27-year-old "will definitely" be opting out of his deal to sign a long-term contract this summer. It's unclear if that contract will come from the Wizards or another club, but he will certainly be in high demand after he averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 64 starts last season.

If Porziņģis opted in, it could also help the Wizards if they look to take their roster in a different direction. His salary for next season isn't insignificant, but he would be playing on an expiring contract.

The 27-year-old may have increased his value across the NBA during the 2022-23 season. He set career-highs in scoring average (23.2 points per game), field-goal percentage (49.8) and assists (2.7) in 65 starts.

Porziņģis' 38.5 three-point percentage on 5.5 attempts per game was the second-best rate of his career (39.5 in 2017-18).