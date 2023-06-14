Grizzlies Rumors: Memphis 'Aggressively' Looking to Trade Up in 2023 NBA Draft

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies will not pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft until they are on the clock with the No. 25 overall selection.

However, the franchise is "aggressively looking for opportunities to trade up into the late lottery to middle first-round portion," according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The Grizzlies face a lot of unknowns with their roster this summer.

Star point guard Ja Morant is expected to receive a significant suspension to open the 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to brandish a gun in an Instagram Live video on May 14. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said an announcement regarding the 2019 No. 2 overall pick's punishment would come after the NBA Finals, which concluded Monday.

It marked the second such incident that Morant appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live session. The first incident occurred in early March at a Denver nightclub, and the NBA suspended him for eight games for "conduct detrimental to the league."

With Morant expected to be sidelined, Tyus Jones figures to serve as Memphis' starting point guard. However, the franchise could use some more depth at the position, whether that comes through the draft or free agency.

Aside from Morant, the Grizzlies will also have a hole to fill at small forward after informing pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be back with the team in 2023-24 "under any circumstances," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

John Konchar and David Roddy are currently the depth options available at the position.

Some of the best small forwards available in the 2023 class include Brandon Miller, Cam Whitmore, Bilal Coulibaly and Gradey Dick. However, those players are expected to be off the board by the time Memphis is on the clock, so the Grizzlies would have to move up significantly to land one.

The 2023 draft is slated for June 22 at Barclays Center, and the Grizzlies have some big decisions to make.