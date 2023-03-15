Ja Morant Suspended 8 Games, NBA Says Gun in Video Didn't Belong to Grizzlies Star

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant's absence will continue.

The Memphis Grizzlies star has been suspended eight games for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced Wednesday.

In its release, the league said its investigation into a video appearing to show Morant with a gun at a Denver nightclub "did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period."

Morant will be eligible to return March 20, with the suspension including games he's already missed.

Morant, 23, was the subject of a police investigation in early March after he posted an Instagram Live video of himself appearing to brandish a handgun at a Denver nightclub.

While police did not ultimately pursue criminal chargers, Morant stepped away from the team, saying he needed "to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

"[The department] was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the Glendale Police Department said in its statement. "In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question [police] did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type."

The NBA opened its own investigation into Morant, and the Grizzlies announced on March 8 that Morant would remain away from the team for at least four more games.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant had been enrolled in a counseling program in Florida before leaving on Wednesday. He also met with league commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, per Wojnarowski.

Prior to his leave of absence, Morant was averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and six rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field but just 31.6 percent from three.

His eventual return will be crucial for a Memphis team battling for playoff positioning as it looks to win a title this season.