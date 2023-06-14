Report: Pistons, Mavs Linked to NBA Draft Pick Trade with Bogdanović, Hardaway Jr.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

As the Detroit Pistons are set to pick in the top 10 of the NBA draft for the fourth consecutive year, they reportedly could look to move one of their veterans to add another premium selection.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the Pistons, who own the No. 5 pick in the June 22 draft, could make a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire the No. 10 pick as well.

"Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanović for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick," Givony wrote.

The Pistons acquired Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz last offseason and signed him to a two-year contract extension in October. The 34-year-old Croatian swingman excelled in his first year in Detroit, averaging a career-high 21.6 points while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three-point range. However, he was limited to 59 games after missing the final month of the season while dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

Hardaway, who is coming off his fourth full season in Dallas, averaged 14.4 points while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in 71 games with 45 starts this year. He's set to make $17.9 million next season in the second-to-last year of his four-year, $75 million contract.

Swapping Bogdanović for Hardaway would allow Detroit to get a little younger on the wing while maintaining a much-needed veteran presence. The 31-year-old Michigan product isn't necessarily a difference-maker, but he's a consistent contributor who can be productive in the right situation.

The Pistons are set to enter a new era next season after former head coach Dwane Casey took a front-office position and was replaced on the bench by former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. The Pistons made Williams the highest-paid coach in NBA history with a six-year, $78.5 million contract.

Detroit is hoping to build its young core around 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey, so it will be interesting to see what moves the franchise makes this offseason to accomplish that goal.