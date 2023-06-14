NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top NamesJune 14, 2023
NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names
The culmination of the 2023 NBA Finals did more than crown the Denver Nuggets champions of the hoops world.
It also shifted the entire Association into offseason mode.
While front offices have mulled over a million scenarios already, this is when the fun really gets going. With the draft next week and free agency to follow shortly thereafter, the clock is ticking for teams to make the necessary roster improvements.
Among all of this activity is a new batch of rumors swirling around some of the biggest names on the market. We'll break down that buzz here and predict where these prominent hoopers-for-hire will land.
Portland Prepared to Pay Big Bucks for Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers seem determined to keep Damian Lillard to try to build a championship roster around him. One can debate whether that's possible, but as long as that's the aim, expect the Blazers to act accordingly.
While Portland will need to find external upgrades at some point, it also has a big in-house checklist item: the free agency of two-way swingman Jerami Grant. The Blazers not only reportedly want him back, but they're apparently also ready to send a fleet of Brink's trucks in his direction.
"The conversations that they've had are to retain Jerami Grant, probably on a huge contract, which would be to support Dame Lillard, and to go out into the marketplace to look to add players that fit around him," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Wednesday on Get Up!
This was always the simplest way for Grant's free agency to play out, and while he'll surely have other suitors—big wings who can play defense and score are perpetually in high demand—Portland's willingness to give him major money could make his decision a lot simpler.
Prediction: Grant signs a four-year deal to stay in Portland.
Fred VanVleet Opts for Free Agency, Return to Raptors Is Possible
If Fred VanVleet wasn't already near the top of your free-agent rankings, it's time to move him up. The Toronto Raptors All-Star guard has declined his $22.8 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
VanVleet "hasn't ruled out" re-signing with Toronto, per Wojnarowski, but it's fair to wonder whether the two are operating on the same timeline. Big changes could be in store for the Raptors—they've already switched coaches from Nick Nurse to Darko Rajakovic—and rebuilding around Scottie Barnes, 2021-22's Rookie of the Year, remains a realistic option.
Obviously, if Toronto pivots toward a youth movement, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to give the 29-year-old VanVleet a new, presumably massive deal. Similarly, he may not want to stick around, since he could have a number of win-now teams going after him.
He'll have plenty of interesting options to explore—running point for the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the Orlando Magic accelerate—but if the Phoenix Suns can make the money work, that might be as good as it gets. VanVleet would thrive as a hard-nosed defender and high-end support scorer and table-setter alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Prediction: VanVleet is signed-and-traded to Phoenix.
Houston Hesitant to Give James Harden a Max Deal
There are a number of dots connecting James Harden and the Houston Rockets, not the least of which is their shared history. The bearded baller spent eight-plus seasons in Space City, becoming an annual All-Star, three-time scoring champ and league MVP during his tenure.
Is that enough to nudge the two toward joining forces in free agency? It's a baffling fit on paper—the rebuilding Rockets are miles removed from the championship picture, and the 33-year-old Harden has already shown signs of decline—but there's been too much smoke to not assume there's at least the potential for fire.
If Houston adds Harden, it would need to bring in other veterans around him, which might force him to sign at a discount so there are more dollars to go around for the rest of this roster. That's seemingly the Rockets' hope, at least.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported "there are rumblings the Rockets don't want to give [Harden] a max contract." The Athletic's Kelly Iko agreed, saying, "They want to add at least three or four veterans, and you can't do that conceivably if you're giving Harden upwards of $45-50 million."
The idea of Harden heading to Houston has always been tricky to figure out for basketball reasons. He'd not only be joining a team that has posted sub-.300 winning percentages each of the past three seasons, he'd also be leaving behind a loaded Philadelphia 76ers squad headlined by league MVP Joel Embiid.
While the Rockets and Harden shared some really good times, both would be better off leaving that relationship in the past.
Prediction: Harden signs a four-year deal to stay in Philly.