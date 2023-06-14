NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The culmination of the 2023 NBA Finals did more than crown the Denver Nuggets champions of the hoops world.



It also shifted the entire Association into offseason mode.



While front offices have mulled over a million scenarios already, this is when the fun really gets going. With the draft next week and free agency to follow shortly thereafter, the clock is ticking for teams to make the necessary roster improvements.



Among all of this activity is a new batch of rumors swirling around some of the biggest names on the market. We'll break down that buzz here and predict where these prominent hoopers-for-hire will land.

