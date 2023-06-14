Blazers Rumors: Jerami Grant Could Return on 'Huge Contract' amid Damian Lillard Buzz

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

While there is a ton of speculation that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard could be on the move this offseason, the team reportedly has other plans.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday's episode of Get Up! that the Blazers intend to make moves to build around Lillard, one of which would be holding on to swingman Jerami Grant.

"The conversations that they've had are to retain Jerami Grant, probably on a huge contract, which would be to support Dame Lillard, and to go out into the marketplace to look to add players that fit around him," Windhorst said. "Guards that are bigger than him that can help him defensively, and big men who can help them defensively, because that's been an issue for them over the last few seasons."

Grant is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blazers acquired him from the Detroit Pistons last offseason, and he was solid in his first year in the Pacific Northwest with averages of 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while appearing in 63 games. He also shot a career-high 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Portland has missed the playoffs in back-to-back years and is coming off a disappointing 33-49 finish to the 2022-23 season.

Lillard recently voiced his lack of desire to be a part of a rebuild, putting pressure on the front office to build a roster that can contend for a title next year. However, the team remains steadfast in its commitment to the face of the franchise.

"The indications I have out of Portland are that they are still all-in together. The moves that the Blazers are looking to make involve building around Dame Lillard," Windhorst said. "He obviously did put them on the edge a little bit with what he said at the conclusion of the season, which is that he didn't look for any more developmental players."

The Blazers own the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft, so they could look to flip it to add another star next to Lillard. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported on Friday that the team is "exploring deals" for the No. 3 pick and is "also open to moving Anfernee Simons."

The right package could land the type of difference-maker needed to keep Lillard happy in Portland.