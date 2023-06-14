Video: Athletics Fans Throw Trash on Field After 'Reverse Boycott' Game vs. Rays

Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Oakland A's fans made their voices heard throughout Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays as part of their reverse boycott to protest the team's leadership group led by owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval.

Following the Athletics' 2-1 win, trash rained down on the field at Oakland Coliseum from the fans in attendance as part of their final message to Fisher and Kaval.

The reverse boycott was organized by former A's season-ticket holder Stu Clary. It wasn't used as a last-ditch attempt to keep the franchise in Oakland, but rather an attempt to show Major League Baseball that fans "are not the problem" with why no one wanted to buy tickets for the product being put on the field.

The movement definitely accomplished its mission, as the announced attendance of 27,759 was the largest of the season in Oakland, and fans made their voices heard.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted fans were lined up in one of the stadium parking lots three hours before first pitch to purchase "SELL" T-shirts that were produced by a local clothing company from $39,000 in community donations.

Passan also noted fans could "make their own anti-Fisher signs" at tables set up outside the stadium. There were also a taco truck and a DJ.

On the same day as the reverse boycott, the A's did get one step closer to an expected move to Las Vegas. The Nevada Senate voted 13-8 in favor of passing a bill that would give the team up to $380 million in public funding to build a new baseball stadium.

The bill will now go to the Nevada Assembly where it will need to be approved by a majority vote before Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the bill into law. If that happens, MLB owners would vote to authorize the A's to relocate to Vegas.

The A's have played in Oakland since 1968 after moving from Kansas City. They have made 21 playoff appearances and won four World Series titles during their time in the city.

Tuesday's win was the Athletics' seventh straight and moved them ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who now have the worst record in MLB. Both teams are 31 games under .500, but Oakland is .006 percentage points ahead of Kansas City (.275 to .269).