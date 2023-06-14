X

    Jack Eichel, Golden Knights Applauded by Fans, Win 1st-Ever Stanley Cup vs. Panthers

    Erin WalshJune 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights cruised to their first-ever Stanley Cup title with a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night.

    Florida suffered a brutal blow pre-game with the news that star forward Matthew Tkachuk had been ruled out with an upper-body injury, but the remainder of the Panthers roster failed to put up much of a fight in a do-or-die matchup.

    The floodgates opened when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone opened the scoring at the 11:52 mark of the first period before Nicolas Hague scored at the 13:41 mark to give Vegas an early 2-0 lead.

    The Panthers appeared to have some life when Aaron Ekblad found the back of the net at the 2:15 mark of the second period, but it was all down hill from there as the Golden Knights offensive onslaught continued.

    Stone, Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and Michael Amadio scored in the second period as Vegas' lead ballooned to 6-1 entering the final frame.

    The Golden Knights added another goal from Ivan Barbashev at the 8:22 mark of the third period to take a 7-1 lead. Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers at the 8:47 mark to make it 7-2, but it was too little too late for Florida.

    Sam Bennett scored Florida's third goal of the game at the 11:39 mark of the third period before Stone scored his third goal of the night at the 14:06 mark to put Vegas up 8-3 and send the Golden Knights crowd into a frenzy.

    Nicolas Roy capped off the night with a goal of his own at the 18:58 mark of the final frame to put Vegas up 9-3.

    The Golden Knights were dominant in their near sweep of the Panthers, outscoring Florida 26-12 through five games en route to hoisting Lord Stanley, and fans were understandably elated with the outcome:

    While the Golden Knights and their fans are going to celebrate their title all summer long in the desert, the rest of the NHL has eyes toward 2024.