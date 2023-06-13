Matthew Tkachuk Out for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 with Upper Body Injury

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Florida Panthers were dealt a tough blow ahead of Tuesday's potential elimination matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been ruled out for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with an upper body injury, according to Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet. Grigori Denisenko is expected to take his place in the lineup.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added that Tkachuk is dealing with a "serious" upper body injury.

Tkachuk was limited to just 16:40 of ice time in Florida's Game 4 loss to Vegas on Saturday. While he recorded four shots on goal in that matchup, it was clear he was laboring with an apparent injury.

The 25-year-old has been Florida's best and most valuable player this postseason. He leads the Panthers with 11 goals and 24 points in 20 games and has also tallied four game-winning goals, three of which have come in overtime.

Additionally, Tkachuk has tallied two goals and one assist in four games against the Golden Knights.

With the Panthers in a do-or-die situation, it'll be on the remainder of the team to pick up the slack with Tkachuk sidelined, and team captain Aleksander Barkov echoed that sentiment while speaking with reporters before Game 5.

"He's a top player in this league. He's a huge player for our team," Barkov said of Tkachuk. "No matter what, I think everyone has to step up a little bit and play a little better than we've been."



To say the Panthers have struggled against the Golden Knights would be an understatement. Vegas has outscored Florida 17-9 and has carried much of the play through the first four games.

The Panthers rallied back from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round of the playoffs against the top-seeded Boston Bruins, but pulling off that comeback without Tkachuk in the Stanley Cup Final feels unrealistic.