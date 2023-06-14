Stefon Diggs Posts Cryptic IG Message amid Bills' Camp Absence, Josh Allen Comments

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The biggest story from the start of Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp on Tuesday surrounded the absence of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said during his press conference that he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence from minicamp on Tuesday but did not elaborate on the situation.

Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, then told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, has taken his physical and has met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

The Bills later clarified that Diggs was present on Tuesday morning but left before practice.

Star quarterback Josh Allen addressed Diggs' absence while meeting with reporters on Tuesday, adding a little more clarity to the situation, though not much.

"Internally, we're working on some things," Allen said. "Not football-related. Stef, he's my guy. I f--king love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

When asked about the "not football-related" comment, Allen said the issues went beyond football and are more about "teamwork."

Allen added:

"There's things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he's meant to be. ... There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn't. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible."

Diggs appears to have taken issue with Allen's comments regarding his absence, insinuating that he is lying about the situation in a cryptic post:

If there's any beef between Allen and Diggs, that's something the Bills are going to have to work out ahead of Week 1, especially with the AFC East expected to be more competitive in 2023 with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Diggs has been an important piece of the Buffalo offense since joining the team in 2020, having posted three straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

However, the Bills haven't been able to get over the hump with Diggs on their roster and have seemingly taken a step backward from their appearance in the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 campaign.

Buffalo was eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round during the 2021 season before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last season.

Diggs is an intense competitor, and the team's inability to reach the Super Bowl is obviously frustrating. That said, it's unclear if any of that has contributed to what is going on with him and the franchise this summer.