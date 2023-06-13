X

    Report: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller Among Prospects Invited to 2023 NBA Draft

    Erin WalshJune 13, 2023

    Metropolitan 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama holds the ball during the French Elite basketball final playoff match 2 between Monaco and Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)
    NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA draft is quickly approaching, and we're finally beginning to get an idea of which players will likely be in attendance at Barclays Center on June 22.

    Expected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Brandon Miller are among the first group of players to have received an NBA draft green room invitation, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

    Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick also reportedly received invitations.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

