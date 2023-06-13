Report: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller Among Prospects Invited to 2023 NBA Draft

NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA draft is quickly approaching, and we're finally beginning to get an idea of which players will likely be in attendance at Barclays Center on June 22.

Expected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Brandon Miller are among the first group of players to have received an NBA draft green room invitation, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick also reportedly received invitations.

