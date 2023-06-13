Dalvin Cook Talks NFL Free Agency: 'I Want Somebody Who Wants Dalvin Cook'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, star running back Dalvin Cook hasn't drawn the amount of interest he expected to receive on the open market.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Cook told Tom Pelissero that he wants to sign with a team that would appreciate what he brings to the table.

"I want the value. I want somebody who wants Dalvin Cook," he said.

