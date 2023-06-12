Saquon Barkley on Giants Contract Talks: 'It's All About Respect'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As his contract disputes with the New York Giants continues, star running back Saquon Barkley only has one thing on his mind.

Respect.

Barkley, who had the franchise tag placed on him earlier in the offseason, met with the media Sunday following his youth football camp in Jersey City, New Jersey and talked about his holdout from the organization and getting paid what he deserves.

"It's all about respect," he said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The two-time Pro Bowler also added that he wanted to be a Giant for life and that he didn't want to reset the running back market.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.