ESPN: Dalvin Cook to Be Cut by Vikings After Trade Rumors; Dolphins, Broncos Eye RB

ESPN: Dalvin Cook to Be Cut by Vikings After Trade Rumors; Dolphins, Broncos Eye RBJune 8, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are set to release running back Dalvin Cook, ending his six-year tenure with the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter also reported the Vikings are expected to try to trade Cook "one more time" and if they're unable, they will officially release the running back on Friday. If Cook is unable to be traded, Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are expected to pursue him once he officially hits free agency.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more context:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> re-signed RB Alexander Mattison with the plan for him being the starter. While there have been trade talks surrounding Dalvin Cook, no deal materialized. He'll be free, with several teams -- including the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> -- set to inquire.
The Vikings selected Cook with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons, compiling 6,423 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns along the way.
In 2020, the Vikings signed the 27-year-old to a five-year, $63 million extension with $28 million guaranteed. Two years later, he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.
Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 campaign and played through it for the remainder of the year.
On February 14, the Vikings announced the Florida State product underwent successful shoulder injury to address an ailment that had been "sustained over the past few seasons." His agency provided more information:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Vikings' Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL in total yards since 2019, underwent surgery today to fix the broken shoulder he suffered in that same year, 2019. "Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September," said his agency <a href="https://twitter.com/LAASportsEnt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAASportsEnt</a>.
On March 12, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams believe" the Vikings had trade talks surrounding Cook.
Two days later, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins were "monitoring" his availability.
In May, more news emerged regarding Cook's potential departure from the team.
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
The future of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> RB Dalvin Cook remains uncertain.<br><br>According to <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a>: "I think there is some real question as to whether or not he will be in Minnesota this upcoming season." <br><br>"I think it's fair to say his future is in question." <a href="https://t.co/6LLi7EAjER">pic.twitter.com/6LLi7EAjER</a>
SKOR North @SKORNorth
MOVING ON: It appears "all signs point" to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> moving on from RB Dalvin Cook, per ESPN insider Dianna Russini. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/D9e2G0lFkv">pic.twitter.com/D9e2G0lFkv</a>
Ultimately, the Vikings decided to move on from Cook after a productive six-year campaign.
As for the team's future at the position, running back Alexander Mattison is in line to start after signing a two-year, $7 million extension with the team in March.