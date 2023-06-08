ESPN: Dalvin Cook to Be Cut by Vikings After Trade Rumors; Dolphins, Broncos Eye RB

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Minnesota Vikings are set to release running back Dalvin Cook, ending his six-year tenure with the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported the Vikings are expected to try to trade Cook "one more time" and if they're unable, they will officially release the running back on Friday. If Cook is unable to be traded, Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are expected to pursue him once he officially hits free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more context:

The Vikings selected Cook with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons, compiling 6,423 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns along the way.

In 2020, the Vikings signed the 27-year-old to a five-year, $63 million extension with $28 million guaranteed. Two years later, he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 campaign and played through it for the remainder of the year.

On February 14, the Vikings announced the Florida State product underwent successful shoulder injury to address an ailment that had been "sustained over the past few seasons." His agency provided more information:

On March 12, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams believe" the Vikings had trade talks surrounding Cook.

Two days later, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins were "monitoring" his availability.

In May, more news emerged regarding Cook's potential departure from the team.

Ultimately, the Vikings decided to move on from Cook after a productive six-year campaign.

As for the team's future at the position, running back Alexander Mattison is in line to start after signing a two-year, $7 million extension with the team in March.