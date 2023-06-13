NBA Rumors: Teams Have 'Close Eye' on Wizards' Bradley Beal Trade, Kuzma, Porziņģis

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off five consecutive losing seasons, the Washington Wizards could turn the page on the current era and look to the future by tearing down their roster this offseason.

Appearing on Get Up (starts at :55 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted teams around the NBA are keeping a "close eye" on a Bradley Beal trade with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis potentially becoming free agents if they opt out of the final year of their contracts.

Windhorst did note the structure of Beal's contract could make any potential deal tricky to pull off because he has a no-trade clause that gives him the power to decide "who and what he is traded for" if he wants to leave Washington.

Wizards president Michael Winger, who spent the past six seasons as general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers, told reporters at his introductory press conference on June 8 he and new general manager Will Dawkins have "full authority to reset the team if that's what we decide to do."

Four days later, Winger said on 106.7 The Fan's The Junkies he doesn't envision the Wizards being a team that bottoms out.

Trading Beal wouldn't necessarily signal the Wizards are trying to tank. They've been stuck in the mud with this core for years anyway, so potentially moving him would be the start of something new.

Beal hasn't indicated he wants to be traded. If he does, though, finding a partner could be difficult because of his contract. Not only does he have the full no-trade clause, but he's also owed $150.6 million over the next three seasons and has a $57.1 million player option for 2026-27.

Kuzma has a $13 million player option for next season. Porziņģis' 2023-24 player option is for $36.02 million.

B/R's Eric Pincus reported last month Porziņģis is expected to decline his option and re-sign with the Wizards on a long-term deal that lowers his cap hit for next season, "perhaps in the four-year, $134 million to five-year, $174 million range."

Pincus' report came out before Winger was hired to run the front office, so plans might change as we get closer to the draft and free agency.

Washington has been stuck in purgatory for a number of years and has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. The organization hasn't won more than 35 games in a season since 2017-18 (43-39).

A three-time All-Star, Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting in 50 starts this season.