WWE Rumors on Drew McIntyre's Contract, Vince McMahon's Creative, Maximum Male Models

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Wants McIntyre Back for MITB

Drew McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since losing an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39, but WWE reportedly wants him back in the fold soon.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), there has been a creative "push" to get McIntyre back in the fold for the Money in the Bank premium live event, which takes place in London on July 1.

PWInsider added that pitches were made for McIntyre's return to TV during creative meetings last week.

Since McIntyre is from Scotland, he would likely receive a massive reaction in London, which is likely playing a role in WWE's reported desire to have him on the show.

PWInsider (h/t Upton) also reported that the believed reason for the holdup in McIntyre returning is his desire to be involved in a meaningful storyline.

The situation is a potentially delicate one, as PWInsider reported that McIntyre's WWE contract expires in early 2024. The two sides reportedly have yet to come to terms on a new deal, and the way McIntyre is utilized in the coming months could help determine whether he re-signs or goes elsewhere.

In a possible sign that McIntyre's televised return could be on the horizon, WWE announced (h/t Upton) on Tuesday that McIntyre will attend the Summer Olympics World Games this month on behalf of the company.

McIntyre's first WWE run was marred by unrealized potential, but ever since he returned to the company in 2017, he has reached new heights and consistently been among WWE's top stars.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and held the WWE Championship twice, although he hasn't held a title of any kind since February 2021.

He has taken a back seat during Roman Reigns' dominant run as WWE universal champion, but now that McIntyre is on Raw, he could be a contender for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins.

With that in mind, bringing McIntyre back at Money in the Bank to confront Rollins after his match against Finn Balor could be the most impactful way possible to reintroduce McIntyre into storylines.

McMahon Reportedly Back to Making Remote Changes

One week after he was reportedly backstage for an episode of Raw in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly not present for Monday night's Raw in Wichita, Kansas.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Carlins), McMahon made changes to Raw remotely from his office, which has been the case for much of this year.

McMahon has reportedly only been backstage on a couple of occasions. The first was the Raw after WrestleMania 39 since he was already in town for WrestleMania, and the second was in Hartford since it isn't far from WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Per Fightful (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), most WWE talent have said that they prefer McMahon making changes remotely rather than being present at the shows.

Triple H, who is the head of creative, is primarily in charge of crafting the shows before McMahon makes changes, and he is in charge of running them when McMahon isn't present.

Since Triple H moved into that role last summer, WWE has largely received favorable reviews from fans in terms of product quality, and it has been consistently setting live gate records as of late.

WWE is moving into an important part of the calendar with Money in the Bank in London on July 1 and SummerSlam in Detroit in August, so it is of the utmost importance to be firing on all cylinders creatively.

WWE Reportedly Considering Maximum Male Models Gimmick Change

Maximum Male Models reportedly may be in line for a gimmick change in the near future.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), there has been talk of Mansoor and Mace being repackaged amid their recent disappearance from WWE programming.

The Maximum Male Models gimmick debuted last year with Max Dupri as the leader. WWE later called Maxxine Dupri up from NXT, and she became the leader when Dupri went back to his LA Knight character.

Maxxine, Mansoor and Mace made for a fun and entertaining comedic trio, and leading up to WrestleMania 39 it seemed as though they were starting a long-term storyline with Alpha Academy.

Maxxine tried to recruit Otis into Maximum Male Models, much to the chagrin of Mansoor, Mace and Chad Gable.

In recent weeks, however, Mansoor and Mace haven't really been seen, and Maxxine has essentially joined Alpha Academy with Otis and Gable.

Per Fightful, McMahon was initially high on the Maximum Male Models gimmick, but eventually decided to didn't want Mansoor and Mace to act so "flamboyant."

Triple H reportedly told them to ignore the criticism, but with McMahon reportedly calling some of the shots remotely, it could have something to do with Mansoor and Mace no longer being utilized.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.