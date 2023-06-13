6 Offseason Trades and Landing Spots for Capitals Center Evgeny Kuznetsov

0 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals are racing headlong into a crossroad for their franchise.

Five years ago, they took out the Vegas Golden Knights to win the first Stanley Cup in team history. This season, they put up 80 points, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and will pick at No. 8 in the NHL draft.

Times change and players age, or need a change of scenery. Evgeny Kuznetsov, a key member of that Stanley Cup-winning team, might be one of the players the Capitals can trade to keep their dream of claiming another Cup with their veteran core mostly intact.

Rumors popped up at the end of this season that Kuznetsov wanted a trade. A report from a Russian TV station said he had requested a trade from Washington, but he mildly denied it days later. Nevertheless, he did leave open the possibility he could play elsewhere next season.

It's a bit of smoke which means there could be a bit of fire, and that's all it takes to get the imagination working to create trade scenarios that could work out.

The 31-year-old has two years left on his contract with a $7.8 million cap hit. He's piled up 551 points in 10 NHL seasons. He has dynamic playmaking ability, highlight-reel talent and one of the most controversial shootout moves out there.

Where could he go? Let's examine a few ideas and grease up the rumor mill while we're at it.