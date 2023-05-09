X

    Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Set to Miss 2023-24 Season After Surgery On Knee Injury

    TAMPA, FL - JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 and the Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning four games to two. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)
    The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season as a result of knee surgery.

    As part of the announcement, the Avs revealed that Landeskog will have a cartilage transplant in his right knee Wednesday:

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. <a href="https://t.co/bM466EpL3G">pic.twitter.com/bM466EpL3G</a>

    The 30-year-old veteran underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and while he was only supposed to miss part of the 2022-23 season, he ended up missing the entire year.

