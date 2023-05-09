Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Set to Miss 2023-24 Season After Surgery On Knee Injury

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season as a result of knee surgery.

As part of the announcement, the Avs revealed that Landeskog will have a cartilage transplant in his right knee Wednesday:

The 30-year-old veteran underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and while he was only supposed to miss part of the 2022-23 season, he ended up missing the entire year.

