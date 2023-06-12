Dalvin Cook Rumors: NFL Exec Thinks RB Will Struggle to Get 'Big' Contract Commitment

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

While free agent Dalvin Cook is undoubtedly one of the top running backs in the NFL, it sounds like there aren't many teams willing to sign him to the big-money contract he's hoping to earn on the open market.

"I think Cook will have some trouble getting a big commitment," a league executive told Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com.

The lack of interest in Cook comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that he earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection last season after rushing for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns while adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and two more scores. The Minnesota Vikings released him on Friday after failing to find a trade partner for him, as the team couldn't afford his $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

However, the market for Cook is indicative of the growing shift in how running backs are perceived around the league. Former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent after being released in March, also for salary-cap reasons. New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, who received the franchise tag that same month, declared on Sunday that he would consider sitting out the 2023 campaign if he doesn't receive a long-term deal this offseason.

"I think it's just really hard to commit heavy, long-term dollars to that position," the executive said.

With teams looking to get younger at the running back position, it will remain difficult for veteran running backs to command the type of paydays that were handed out in the past. It could be best for players like Cook to seek short-term deals with teams that can put them in positions to compete for a championship at this stage in their careers.