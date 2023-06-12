Lakers Should Keep a Close Eye on Suns' Chris Paul amid NBA Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Point God market is open for business.



The Phoenix Suns have received a "flurry" of trade calls about Chris Paul as the calendar creeps closer to June 28, when his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 NBA season would become fully guaranteed, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



The Los Angeles Lakers would be wise to keep a close eye on these proceedings. While a trade for Paul would be tricky, the Lakers loom among his "potential destinations" if he reaches free agency, per Wojnarowski. That could happen by either the Suns waiving Paul or a cost-cutting team acquiring him and not guaranteeing the rest of his salary.



If Paul hits the open market, the Purple and Gold should be ready to pounce.

