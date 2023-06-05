X

    Fans Confused by Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wanting Lakers' LeBron James Traded to Mavs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks greets LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he attends a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Reset the board. It's been zero days since our last "Kyrie Irving did something that has us scratching our heads" update.

    According to multiple reports, the impending free agent is trying to recruit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to join him on the Dallas Mavericks:

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Sources: Mavs were preparing to make an offer for LeBron James last season when Lakers were spiraling. But Lakers made a string of trades near deadline that changed trajectory of their season. <a href="https://t.co/lqZLIXDPax">https://t.co/lqZLIXDPax</a>

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason.

    There are a number of reasons James ending up in Dallas seems incredibly, almost laughably, unlikely.

    But first, we'll let NBA Twitter cook:

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    LeBron and Kyrie leaking the Mavs story to Shams <a href="https://t.co/TYFPPBq2hh">pic.twitter.com/TYFPPBq2hh</a>

    Justin Russo @FlyByKnite

    Beautiful subterfuge by LeBron and Kyrie to leak this so it puts pressure on the Lakers to bring Kyrie there instead of the other way around.

    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    Lebron's response: <a href="https://t.co/43ZowFz7am">pic.twitter.com/43ZowFz7am</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    I dunno, why WOULDN'T the Lakers do this? <a href="https://t.co/KQqZRY0ne1">pic.twitter.com/KQqZRY0ne1</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    AD, Reaves and Rui Big 3. Let's go!

    Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur

    I have some fresh questions about how Kyrie interprets reality <a href="https://t.co/8XhmErwJwe">https://t.co/8XhmErwJwe</a>

    alex @steven_lebron

    <a href="https://t.co/WEXPfrG8EE">https://t.co/WEXPfrG8EE</a> <a href="https://t.co/N2oNdhZrtV">pic.twitter.com/N2oNdhZrtV</a>

    OK, let's break this down.

    One, how likely does it seem that James will leave Los Angeles—where his family has established roots—to move to Texas in the twilight of his career?

    Two, the Mavericks would have to trade for James to bring him aboard, whereas the Lakers could clear the cap space to simply sign Irving this offseason if the pair are hell-bent on a reunion. What exactly would the Mavs have to offer the Lakers?

    Not much. Not nearly enough. With Anthony Davis still on the roster, the Lakers aren't going to tank around draft capital. They have no incentive to facilitate such a move.

    Three, a trio of James, Irving and Davis makes far more sense from a basketball perspective than a Big 3 of James, Irving and Luka Dončić. In L.A. James could remain the primary playmaker, Irving could be a secondary ball-handler and perimeter scorer and Davis is the two-way big man. It works.

    But in Dallas, both James and Dončić thrive with the ball in their hands, and Irving needs his touches to create off the dribble as well. Asking either James or Dončić to fit next to Irving—a good enough shooter to play off the ball—is one thing. Asking one of them to sacrifice ball-handling and facilitating duties while playing together would be quite another.

    In reality, what this sounds like is James and Irving publicly establishing a desire to play together in an effort to motivate the Lakers to sign the mercurial point guard. But by framing it as Irving attempting to recruit James to Dallas, Irving isn't burning his bridges with the Mavericks if the Lakers aren't interested in subscribing to The Kyrie Experience.

    Time will tell if a James-Irving reunion happens this summer. Just don't bet on it going down in Dallas.