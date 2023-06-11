WWE's Braun Strowman Says He'll Return Following Neck Surgery amid Injury Rumors

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Braun Strowman may be recovering from a serious neck surgery, but he's already determined to get back in the ring.

"I'm coming back to wrestling as soon as I get healed up," Strowman said on an Instagram live stream.

Strowman is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to fuse the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck earlier this month. He's been out of action since the May 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, which saw him team with Richochet in a winning effort over Alpha Academy.

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one fusion on my C4/C5 vertebrae was in the great hands of Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine was a great experience considering," Strowman wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to WWE for always taking the [utmost] care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you (in the words of the Terminator) I'll be back!!!!"

"Generally neck fusion surgery is just over one year out of action," noted Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Felix Upton of Ringside News.

Strowman, 39, signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2013 and made his main roster debut in 2015. He's a one-time universal champion, one-time intercontinental champion and has won tag team gold on two occasions.

Despite being a top-of-the-card performer, Strowman was shockingly released in June 2021 amid budget cuts. He returned to WWE in September 2022 after a 15-month absence but has been more of a midcard talent, competing for secondary titles and in the tag team division.

It's unlikely an injury-related absence will help Strowman recover the heat he had during his universal title reign, but it may allow WWE to spend some time creatively repackaging him for a more successful return once his neck is healed.

