Michigan's Donovan Edwards Played Through Torn Patella Injury, Broken Hand in 2022

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Blake Corum isn't the only Michigan running back to have suffered an injury last season.

Donovan Edwards, who split carries with Corum for much of the 2022 campaign, told reporters Saturday that he played the majority of the season with a partially torn patella.

"I got that fixed up, had surgery in February and just been rehabbing now," Edwards said. "I'm up to par now, running, cutting, doing all that good stuff. So, like that recovery wasn't going to take long, about four months to get full speed, three months for me to feel good."

Edwards said he injured his patella during the second game of the season against Hawaii on Sept. 10.

The 20-year-old also suffered a hand injury in a game against Nebraska on Nov. 12. Two screws were put in his hand and he continued to play with a cast on.

Edwards had an impressive season with the Wolverines, rushing for 991 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, in addition to catching 18 passes for 200 yards and two scores.

Corum, Michigan's lead running back, went down with a knee injury during a win over Ohio State on Nov. 26 after just two carries and Edwards went on to have his biggest game of the season, rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns

With the 2023 campaign quickly approaching, Edwards is now working on getting ready for the season. He's again expected to split carries with Corum, who opted to return to Michigan for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Michigan was ranked No. 2 in ESPN's spring power rankings ahead of the 2023 season. The Wolverines will be looking to get back to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.