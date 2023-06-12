Predicting the Biggest Overpays In 2023 NBA Free Agency

2 of 5

James Harden has a max-contract resume. There's no denying that. He's a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA honoree (six times on the first team), a three-time scoring champ, a two-time assists leader and a former MVP. His Hall of Fame spot has long been secured.



But his next contract—which could span four years and cost north of $200 million if he gets the max—isn't paying for that. Or it shouldn't be, at least.



His salary should reflect his current form, and while he's still good, greatness might be forever behind him. His scoring output has declined each of the past three seasons, landing at 21 per night this season—the lowest it's been since 2011-12. His 6.2 free-throw attempts were also his fewest in this time span, and the percentage of his shots taken within three feet of the basket was the smallest of his career (16.5, had never dipped below 23 before).



The 33-year-old just doesn't have the same zip off the dribble anymore, so he can't get all the way to the cup or the foul line. Go back to 2019-20, his final full season with the Houston Rockets, and he turned 17.6 drives per night into 12.4 points and 4.2 free-throw attempts per game. This season, he was down to 7.4 points and 2.7 free throws on 13.5 drives.



Harden still makes an impact with his shooting and table-setting, but that only goes so far. While he's never been the most reliable defender and is finding it increasingly difficult to stay on the court (less than 60 appearances two of the past three seasons), his offensive gifts alone are no longer enough to command top dollar.



"He can get numbers; he can help a team," an NBA executive told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett. "But he's not a max player anymore. You can't justify it."



Someone might try, though. The Philadelphia 76ers have no obvious means to replace Harden if he walks, so they might feel compelled to give him what he wants. If not, the Houston Rockets are (bizarrely) often linked to him, and the Phoenix Suns might have interest, too.

