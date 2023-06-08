Baby Gronk's Dad Talks Livvy Dunne Video, More: 'Could Be Bigger Than Bronny James'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Social media sensation Baby Gronk's fame hit another level this week thanks to a TikTok video featuring him with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The origin of the video dates back to March, when Baby Gronk—whose real name is Madden San Miguel—was at LSU for a visit with the football team. He posted footage of his meeting with Dunne on YouTube as a short with the caption "Rizz Game."

A TikTok user brought the video back, noting Dunne "rizzed" Baby Gronk up before wondering if the 10-year-old football player will eventually lead the Tigers to a national championship.

In an interview with The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, Baby Gronk's father, Jake San Miguel, explained they know Dunne through "mutual friends."

Jake San Miguel went on to explain Baby Gronk "could be bigger than Bronny James" because he has the ability to "reach anybody" through his various connections. Jake also noted one real verbal scholarship offer right now from the University of Arizona.

Per On3.com's, James is the most valuable amateur athlete in the country with a $6.8 million NIL valuation based in part on his 12.9 million social media followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Baby Gronk currently has around 319,000 followers on Instagram and 133,000 followers on his YouTube channel.

Jake noted everything the family is doing with his son and the content they put out with him right now is "on purpose" and "planned out" from his experience in marketing with the goal of being able to have him set for life financially

The 10-year-old is "probably making about $100,000 a year," according to his father. The money comes primarily from promos and advertisements, with the family putting all of his earnings "away for him."

An Instagram post from College Football Edits on Wednesday claims Madden has been on more than 15 college visits, and he's seen wearing jerseys from LSU, Kentucky, Memphis, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Rice and Texas Tech.