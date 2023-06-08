CM Punk, FTR to Face Samoa Joe, Bullet Club Gold in AEW Collision Main Event

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CM Punk and FTR will face off against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in a trios match to serve as the main event for the first-ever edition of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17.

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan made that news official on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

The main event coincides with the wrestling return of CM Punk, who has been out since September after suffering a torn triceps at All Out.

Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about that and other topics, saying in part:

"We haven't seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September," Khan said.

"He looked great in his last match. To the fans, he's very important. He's very important to the company, too. He's been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury."

He'll team up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, the current AEW World Tag Team champions.

They'll go against current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold members Jay White and Juice Robinson. White, a former NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Championship belt holder, made his debut for AEW in April.