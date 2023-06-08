NBA Draft Rumors: Hornets Schedule Workouts for Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, More

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets hold the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft and are widely expected to decide between forward Brandon Miller and guard Scott Henderson.

So it's no surprise that both are reportedly expected to visit the team shortly.

According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer: "While the exact details are still subject to change, Henderson and Miller are each scheduled to work out for the Hornets in the coming days, league sources told the Observer. Henderson is up first, with his session slated to take place on Sunday, and Miller's time in front of Charlotte's talent evaluators comes on Tuesday."

Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs is about the safest bet in the history of the sport, and Miller and Henderson have generally been considered the second tier of prospects in this year's draft class, making them the front-runners to be the Nos. 2 and 3 picks.

But which will Charlotte choose?

From a team-building perspective Miller seems more logical for Charlotte, given the overlap in skill sets between LaMelo Ball and Henderson, both primary ball-handlers.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman reported in his latest mock draft that "there are execs in Charlotte's front office who see a star wing in Miller," adding that "it's not as clear how high the Hornets are on Henderson" and that "some scouts around the league have cooled on Henderson throughout the year."

Miller, 20, averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in his lone season at Alabama, shooting 43 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. Henderson, 19, averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game with the G League Ignite, shooting 42.9 percent from the field but just 27.5 percent from three.

In most years, either player likely would receive consideration for the top overall pick. But considering Wembanyama may genuinely be a mix between Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, this isn't that year.

Still, it means the Hornets are going to walk away with an elite prospect at the No. 2 position to pair with Ball.

Per Boone, the Hornets are also going to host Overtime Elite twins Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson on Friday and Villanova prospect Cam Whitmore on June 17.

But the prevailing expectation is that Miller or Henderson—with Miller the front-runner—will be the pick.