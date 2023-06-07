Tony Khan Says CM Punk Is 'Very Important' to AEW amid Star's Triceps Injury Rehab

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The impending return of former AEW world champion CM Punk surely has wrestling fans excited, and AEW CEO Tony Khan is just as hyped as anyone.

Khan told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that Punk will be fully recovered from his torn triceps when he makes his comeback on the debut episode of AEW's new Saturday night show, Collision.

"We haven't seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September," Khan said (h/t Fightful's Colin Tessier). "He looked great in his last match. To the fans, he's very important. He's very important to the company, too. He's been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury."

Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since he was suspended and had his title vacated following his involvement in a backstage brawl following last year's All Out pay-per-view.

The timing of the 44-year-old's return also would allow him to potentially participate in this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view after he was forced to miss the event last year with a broken foot.

"Last year's Forbidden Door was a challenging time with a number of injuries and travel obstacles, and we were able to come together to put together the best event of the year in wrestling," Khan said. "This year's Forbidden Door will be the best event either company has ever participated in."

Also, AEW is building toward its Wembley Stadium debut in London for the All In pay-per-view on Aug. 27, so it all makes for an exciting summer for the company.

"It's the most anticipated event in the history of AEW," says Khan. "There is so much excitement to see what this packed stadium of AEW fans is going to look like, and it will be a very important weekend in the history of AEW when we come to London in August."