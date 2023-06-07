Lakers Have Nothing to Worry About with LeBron James amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The fact that we're still talking about a possible reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving isn't surprising.

The new spin on the potential partnership is nothing short of a stunner, though.

While there's been so much said about James perhaps luring Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers, the latest NBA trade buzz involves Irving trying to bring James to the Lone Star State. Per B/R's Chris Haynes, Irving "wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron James this offseason."

It's a fascinating scenario in theory, as a Big Three featuring James, Irving and Luka Dončić could absolutely rule the Association. Fortunately for Lakers fans, though, it's nothing more than that: a fun thought exercise with no real substance.

While it's technically possible for Dallas to get James—either in a trade or after a buyout—the reality lands somewhere between improbable and nonsensical.

