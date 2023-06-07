Kyrie Irving Rumors: Lakers Haven't 'Shut the Door Completely' on Adding Star PG

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

While Kyrie Irving appears unlikely to land with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, it doesn't mean he won't eventually join the team.

ESPN's Zach Lowe speculated on the latest episode of The Lowe Post that the Lakers have not ruled out the possibility of adding Irving at some point down the line.

"I don't think they've shut the door completely on Kyrie coming to the Lakers at some point," Lowe said at the 1:12:15 mark of the podcast. "Just because it doesn't happen this summer, if it doesn't happen this summer, doesn't mean it can't ever happen. I don't think that door is closed."

Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but all signs point to him re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks despite the rampant rumors that he's hoping to reunite with Lakers star LeBron James.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that sources close to Irving said he "has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he's angling to get to L.A." The Athletic's Jovan Buha also reported that the Lakers are uninterested in adding Irving this summer to bolster the team's backcourt.

If Irving were to try to join the Lakers this year, he would be sacrificing a significant amount of money. The Mavs own his Bird rights and can offer him a maximum five-year deal worth $272 million, while he can sign with another team for up to $202 million over four years.

It would likely take a sign-and-trade for Los Angeles to acquire the eight-time All-Star point guard. However, bringing on a contract like the one Irving is expected to sign would force the Lakers to lose a large chunk of their depth, as they wouldn't be able to retain most of their free agents.

Until Irving makes his decision, there will continue to be speculation over what team he will be suiting up for going forward.