Kyrie Irving Rumors: PG Wants to Stay With Mavs, Quiet Noise He's Eyeing Lakers

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

As Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, many expected him to explore the open market and potentially sign with the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James. However, it sounds like he's not going anywhere this offseason.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that sources close to Irving said he "has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he's angling to get to L.A."

"He wants to stay," one source told Stein.

Earlier on Monday, both B/R's Chris Haynes and The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported that Irving is trying to recruit James to join him in Dallas so they can form a Big Three with star point guard Luka Dončić. While James joining the Mavericks appears to be an impossibility, it reportedly won't hurt the team's chances at retaining Irving.

Stein noted that sources said Dallas "has not wavered from its hope and intent to re-sign Irving in free agency and pursue further potential win-now roster upgrades via trade packages built around the 10th overall pick in the June 22 draft."

The Mavs own Irving's Bird rights and can offer him a maximum deal of $272 million over the next five years, whereas he'd only be able to sign a four-year deal worth up to roughly $202 million with another team. Things may not have played out the way either side had hoped after Dallas acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets in February, but a continued partnership makes the most sense for all parties.

The Mavs need a player of Irving's caliber next to Dončić to return to the playoffs next year after falling short this season. Irving has fallen out of favor in some league circles after a tumultuous run in Brooklyn that saw him miss games for reasons that have nothing to do with basketball, such as a refusal to adhere to New York City's COVID-19 vaccination mandates in 2021-22 and a suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic film on social media earlier this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Mavs will be able to hold on to Irving and build a title-contending roster around him and Dončić.