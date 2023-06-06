Report: Rockets 'Fielding Trade Interest' for No. 4 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets "are fielding trade interest" in the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on May 29 the Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons were all believed to be shopping their first-round picks in return for short-term upgrades.

Stein's report speaks to how there isn't another can't-miss prospect on par with French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

In Houston's case, the franchise might be making a big pivot this summer as well. Should that long-rumored reunion with James Harden happen, the rebuild is basically over, and a 22-win team will need more veteran reinforcements.

Should Harden re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers or go elsewhere, holding onto the No. 4 pick would an easier call.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson to land with the Rockets in his most recent mock draft. Wasserman also reported Amen and his twin brother, Ausar, "are both in heavy consideration."

"While Ausar comes off as the better fit for his improved shot-making, Amen has the more bankable skill with his passing—something that creates a rare archetype and unique upside," he wrote.

At the end of the day, the issue probably isn't whether the Rockets can find a taker for the fourth overall selection. The dilemma might come with whether the best offer on the table is worth giving up the pick.

There doesn't appear to be a shortage of opportunities available for a team to trade up into the top five. At the very least, the Portland Trail Blazers certainly have a strong urgency to flip the No. 3 overall selection for a return that aligns with Damian Lillard's timeline.

Then there's where Houston fell in the lottery.

"In reality, history doesn't favor the odds of the fourth pick being traded for an established player," The Athletic's Kelly Iko wrote. "Given that the Rockets don't own a top-three pick, the list of suitable trade partners likely whittles down to mid-tier willing to press the reset button or lower-level teams that have players in the second threshold of talent."

The Rockets front office isn't in an advantageous position.