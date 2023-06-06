NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: 'All Indications Suggest' Brandon Miller to Hornets at No. 2

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The San Antonio Spurs are all but guaranteed to select French superstar Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, and signs are pointing to more certainty at No. 2 regarding the Charlotte Hornets and Alabama wing Brandon Miller.

Per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer in his latest mock draft, "all indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball."

The Miller-Hornets connection has been prevalent in recent weeks.

"While there is a process that will need to play out over the next month, it was hard to find a single NBA executive at the draft combine who believed that G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson will eventually rise into the No. 2 spot," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on May 23.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman echoed that reporting and picked Miller to go second in his latest mock draft.

"League sources tell B/R that there are execs in Charlotte's front office who see a star wing in Miller. Miller's 6'9" size, shooting, live-dribble passing and defensive tools make him a lower-risk prospect, in terms of sheer talent.

"It's not as clear how high the Hornets are on Scoot Henderson, and whether they see a fit with LaMelo Ball. But some scouts around the league have cooled on Henderson throughout the year.

"With 33-year-old Gordon Hayward entering the final year of his contract, Miller may have an edge at No. 2."

The latest NBA Mock Draft Database consensus mock draft also has Miller at No. 2. He's second on the big board as well.

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his lone season at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win an SEC championship and earn the No. 1 overall seed along the way.

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson has long been in the conversation for No. 2 overall and appears destined to go at that spot for quite some time. That's for good reason, as he impressed on the G League level with 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this past season.

However, it appears Miller is the clear favorite to head to Charlotte as the June 22 NBA draft approaches.