Report: Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr. Commit to Team USA for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Stephen Maturen

The Team USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup continues to take shape, with two talented young forwards reportedly joining the squad.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. have committed to play for Team USA when the tournament begins in the Philippines on Aug. 25.

Wojnarowski added that USA Basketball is planning to finalize the roster later this month.

Ingram and Jackson join a group of commits that reportedly includes Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Indiana Pacers floor general Tyrese Haliburton, Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and Milwaukee Bucks veteran Bobby Portis.

Ingram was limited to 45 games this season due in large part to a toe injury, but when he was healthy, he averaged career highs of 24.7 points and 5.8 assists along with 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. The 2016 No. 2 overall pick is a one-time All-Star who has been the top offensive option for New Orleans since he arrived four years ago.

Jackson is coming off his first All-Star appearance and he was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 3.0 blocks per game. He averaged career highs of 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

Team USA begins training camp on Aug. 3 and will play its first exhibition against Puerto Rico on Aug. 7. The team's first World Cup game will come on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.

Team USA is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish in the 2019 tournament, which was the worst finish in team history.