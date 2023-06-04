Report: Anthony Edwards, Lakers' Austin Reaves Commit to Team USA World Cup Roster

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to commence on Aug. 25 in the Phillippines, and the Team USA roster is starting to take shape by adding a some rising young talents.

According to Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves have committed to play for Team USA. Charania added that Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges also joined the national team. Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward Bobby Portis did the same as well.

The 12-man roster is reportedly being compiled by USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill, head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Sean Ford. Team USA, which begins training camp on Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, is coming off a seventh-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the worst showing in program history.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time this season and averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He helped power Minnesota through the play-in tournament, but the team fell to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Reaves developed into a key rotational player for the Lakers, playing a major role in their surprising run to the Western Conference Finals against Denver. The 25-year-old averaged 16.9 points and shot 44.3 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs, up from his regular-season averages of 13.0 points and 39.8 percent.

Though injuries limited him to 56 games this season, Haliburton is one of the top young point guards in the NBA. The 23-year-old averaged 20.7 points and ranked second in the league with 10.4 assists.

Bridges broke out as a superstar when he was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets, averaging 26.1 points in Brooklyn compared to 17.2 in Phoenix. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Bridges is quickly emerging as one of the top two-way players in the league.

Portis is an eight-year veteran who finished third in the voting for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for Milwaukee.

Team USA will play its first exhibition game on Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico and its first World Cup game against New Zealand on Aug. 26. This will be the first World Cup and Olympics cycle with Hill and Kerr in their respective roles, as Hill succeeded Jerry Colangelo as managing director and Kerr took the reins from Gregg Popovich after serving as an assistant under him for the last two national teams.