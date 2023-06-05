Randy Moss, Michael Vick, Full 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot Revealed

Robert Laberge/Allsport/Getty Images

The College Football Hall of Fame announced its ballot for induction among the Class of 2024, with Randy Moss, Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison among the notable player candidates.

Tommy Tuberville, Frank Solich and Larry Coker headline the candidates from the coaching ranks.

A number of criteria help narrow the field of possible contenders every year.

A player must have been a first-team All-America honoree and competed within 50 years of the ballot date. A coach needs to have worked for at least 10 years and maintained a .600 winning percentage over a minimum of 100 games.

Moss is listed among the "divisional" players because Marshall didn't return to the I-A (FBS) ranks until 1997. In his final season with the Thundering Herd, he caught 96 passes for 1,820 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Vick electrified college football fans as a redshirt freshman in 1999, throwing for 2,065 yards and running for 682 yards as Virginia Tech went 11-0 before losing to Florida State in the Sugar Bowl.

Like Vick, Fitzgerald made his two years of college ball count. In 26 games at Pittsburgh, he had 161 receptions for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns. The dynamic pass-catcher was runner-up to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting.

Harrison left Syracuse with 135 receptions, 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns over four years. It's certainly fun to think what the program might have accomplished if his run had overlapped more with that of Donovan McNabb, who was a freshman when Harrison was a senior in 1995.

Terrell Suggs' 22 sacks in 2002 with Arizona State were an NCAA single-season record. Julius Peppers was a consensus All-American and the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award and Vince Lombardi Award as a junior at North Carolina in 2001. Paul Posluszny (Penn State) and Simeon Rice (Illinois) were both two-time first-team All-Americans.

The Hall of Fame said the inductees will be announced in "early 2024." The induction ceremony will take place Dec. 10, 2024, in Atlanta.