WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 5 in Hartford, CT.
After winning the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins already found himself with his first challenger this week when he stepped into the ring with Damian Priest.
We also saw a couple of qualifying matches for this year's Money in the Bank matches. Natalya battled Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch took on Sonya Deville.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
- The look on Balor's face when Priest said he didn't need him was great.
- Balor looked at his shoulder when Rollins said he doesn't do well in fights with him. It was a nice callback.
Rollins came out to open the show and stood in the ring for several seconds after his music had stopped playing while the crowd continued to sing along.
He spoke about how it has been almost two years since a world title has been defended on Raw, so he put out an open challenge that was answered by Priest. He actually put over Judgment Day a bit before Priest and Finn Balor showed up.
Balor mocked Rollins a bit, but Priest complimented him and called him a deserving champion who has done well for himself before saying he will leave with the title tonight.
Surprisingly, this ended without any physical contact, but some seeds were planted for a potential Judgment Day breakup at some point. This was all pretty standard stuff. They did a decent job hyping the main event but the segment didn't do much unless we get a payoff to the tension between Balor and Priest.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville
- Are cargo pants back in style? Chelsea was wearing a pair.
- Deville is one of the few former MMA stars who throws punches like a wrestler, not a martial artist. It makes her easier to watch sometimes.
- The way Deville jumped right into the Manhandle slam looked way too obvious.
The first match of the night was a Money in the Bank qualifier between Lynch and Deville. Chelsea Green was by Sonya's side.
The Jersey Devil almost knocked Green off the apron at the start of the match when Becky avoided her, but they avoided disaster.
Deville began taking it to The Man after Green provided another distraction. As Lynch was starting to make a comeback, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark made an appearance.
When Green's distractions became too much to handle, The Man went after her and threw her into the barricade several times. She did the same thing to Deville when she tried to help.
While Deville uses more MMA offense, both of these women have a similar style in the ring. They both like to use a wide variety of maneuvers, so they were able to put together a fun match that had a story that was easy to follow.
Lynch picked up the win to qualify for the women's MITB match. This could have been a throwaway bout but it ended up being pretty decent.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Kevin Owens vs. Gunther
- KO is so funny when he gets angry.
- The way Gunther hits a German suplex looks so good. He releases his opponent at just the right time so they fly a little further.
- Kaiser should be a villain in a James Bond movie. His voice would allow him to give such a great monologue about his evil plan.
- The way Kaiser caught Gunther's jacket during his entrance was slick.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were talking to Byron Saxton backstage when Imperium showed up. A quick argument led to Kevin Owens challenging Gunther to a match before marching right to the ring.
They locked up and fought for control until the ref forced a break in the corner. They actually tried to wrestle each other for the first couple of minutes instead of just hitting each other as hard as possible. That came a little later.
Gunther seemed to have KO's number throughout most of the match. Owens would make small comebacks here and there, but The Ring General kept putting him back on the mat.
If you are familiar with these two, then you already know how physical this was. KO can bump with the best of them and Gunther is great at throwing people around, so this was a match made in wrestling heaven.
The way they continued to up the physicality as the match progressed was outstanding. Everything they did served a purpose and was executed with precision.
Ludwig Kaiser ended up taking a Stunner from Owens before Gunther rolled him up for the win. They left this open for future encounters, but this was an awesome first chapter.
Winner: Gunther
Grade: A
Notable Moments and Observations