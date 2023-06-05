WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5

0 of 3

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 5 in Hartford, CT.

After winning the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins already found himself with his first challenger this week when he stepped into the ring with Damian Priest.

We also saw a couple of qualifying matches for this year's Money in the Bank matches. Natalya battled Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch took on Sonya Deville.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.