Zlatan Ibrahimović Announces Retirement After 22-Year Career with AC Milan, More

Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Longtime superstar and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović announced his retirement from football on Sunday.

Ibrahimović played for Malmö FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, two stints with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy during his 22-year career.

Ibrahimović addressed the San Siro crowed after the club's final match (h/t Francesco Porzio):

"I can't breathe but it's okay, so many memories and so many memories inside this stadium. The first time I came here you gave me love, then happiness. I want to thank my family for their patience. I want to thank my second family, my teammates. I thank the coach, the staff, the managers. Lastly, but with my heart, I want to thank you fans. It's time to say goodbye to football, but not to you," the player said.

Ibrahimović, 41, has scored 561 career goals between club and and the Swedish national team, 14th in the history of the sport. He is also Sweden's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 tallies.

He was one of his generation's most clinical finishers and one of the sport's most colorful characters.

The footballing world paid its respects to the unique superstar after his announcement on Sunday:

The news doesn't come as a major shock. Ibrahimović only played four matches this past season for AC Milan due to injuries, and the club announced it wouldn't be renewing his contract.

"AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony involving all the crowd," a club spokesperson said on Saturday. "AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent years we spent together."

But Ibrahimović helped AC Milan win its first title since the 2010-11 season last year, marking his second title with the club. He was also a three-time leading goalscorer for the club.

While he never won a Champions League title, he earned 14 domestic league titles with Ajax, Juventus (both were since revoked), Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.