    Tyler Herro's Injury Status Remains Unchanged Ahead of Heat vs. Nuggets Finals Game 2

    Francisco RosaJune 3, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 3: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid rumors that he may be headed for an early return to action in the NBA Finals, nothing has changed about Tyler Herro's status ahead of Game 2 on Sunday in Denver, according to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

    Herro is listed as out for Game 2 on Saturday's injury report, but that designation is subject to change ahead of tipoff.

    Herro hasn't played for Miami since the first game of the playoffs after he fractured his hand against the Milwaukee Bucks and underwent surgery on April 21. He has been ramping up his work and preparation in recent days.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Headband Tyler Herro beginning his practice. He's the one to watch today to see if he's ready to get the green light to return. <a href="https://t.co/pl6HDRdNnB">pic.twitter.com/pl6HDRdNnB</a>

    And although Spoelstra didn't rule out Herro for Game 2, he made sure to not confirm anything either way.

    "The status has not changed yet," Spoelstra said prior to the Heat's practice Saturday. "I'm not trying to be elusive about that. ... All we are focused on right now is his process, continuing to do work and get prepared. Whenever that timeline is, where he's ready to go, I'll let you know."

    Spoelstra was later asked more specifically if Herro would be able to come back Sunday, he just echoed his stance.

    "We're doing this game-by-game," Spoelstra said. "I'll let you know [Sunday]. The status hasn't changed. You can read into that."

    Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Herro may be ready to return by Game 2.

    He also added that Game 3 was also an extremely likely target.

    "If not Sunday, then Game 3 on Wednesday back in Miami, I think barring a setback there's confidence Tyler Herro will be able to return then," Wojnarowski said.

    Last season's Sixth Man of the Year, Herro averaged 20.1 points per game to go along with. 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his first year as a starter.

    And although a lot of the team's role players like Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have all been huge contributors during Miami's incredible run to the Finals, the team would love to have Herro back to help combat the Denver Nuggets' dynamic offense.

    Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set for Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.