Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro Could Return from Hand Injury as Early as Game 2 vs. Nuggets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat could get guard Tyler Herro back for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.



"I'm told that Game 2 on Sunday looms as a possibility for Tyler Herro," Wojnarowski said Thursday on NBA Today.

Herro has not played since Game 1 of the first round on April 16, when he broke his hand diving for a ball against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"If not Sunday, then Game 3 on Wednesday back in Miami, I think barring a setback there's confidence Tyler Herro will be able to return then," Wojnarowski said.

The Heat tip off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday at 8:30 pm ET.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.