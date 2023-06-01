X

    Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro Could Return from Hand Injury as Early as Game 2 vs. Nuggets

    Julia StumbaughJune 1, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MAY 31: Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat shoots during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on May 31, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat could get guard Tyler Herro back for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

    "I'm told that Game 2 on Sunday looms as a possibility for Tyler Herro," Wojnarowski said Thursday on NBA Today.

    Herro has not played since Game 1 of the first round on April 16, when he broke his hand diving for a ball against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    "If not Sunday, then Game 3 on Wednesday back in Miami, I think barring a setback there's confidence Tyler Herro will be able to return then," Wojnarowski said.

    The Heat tip off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday at 8:30 pm ET.

