Bucks Rumors: Former Blazers HC Terry Stotts Finalizing Contract as Assistant Coach

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff is starting to take shape, and it now includes a familiar face.

A week after hiring Adrian Griffin to be the franchise's next head coach, the Bucks have brought in former Portland Trail Blazers boss Terry Stotts, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This will be Stotts' second stint with Milwaukee, as he served as the teams head coach from 2005-2007.

His most recent stint with Portland was a long one. He coached the team for nine seasons and has the second-most wins in franchise history with 402. He mutually parted ways with the organization after the 2020-21 season.

Bringing in an experienced assistant like Stotts makes sense for the Bucks, as this is Griffin's first head coaching opportunity. The staff have a lot of talent to work with, including two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks went 58-24 in 2022-23, which was the best record in the NBA. They lost to the Miami Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs, which triggered the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

This will be the fifth assistant coach job for Stotts in his career, and the hiring marks his return to the NBA after a two-season absence.