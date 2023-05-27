Report: Raptors' Adrian Griffin to Be Hired as Bucks HC After Mike Budenholzer Firing

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly hired Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the successor to Mike Budenholzer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That comes after Charania reported on Saturday that former Raptors coach Nick Nurse had pulled out of the process. Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson reportedly was the other finalist.

The Bucks fired Budenholzer on May 4 after five seasons.

The 53-year-old's firing was somewhat expected after Milwaukee finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 58-24 record before suffering a disappointing first-round postseason loss to the Miami Heat in five games.

As head coach of the Bucks since 2018, Budenholzer went 271-120 and led the franchise to the playoffs in each of his five seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference Final during the 2018-19 season and winning an NBA title during the 2020-21 campaign.

Griffin served as an assistant for the Raptors from 2018-2023. He has also served as an assistant for the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder during the earlier stages of his career.

Before becoming a coach, Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA from 1999-2008. He suited up for the Bulls, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Seattle SuperSonics.

Griffin will inherit a talented roster that's highlighted by two-time MVP and 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis.

While the Bucks should remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24 and beyond, Griffin will be tasked with leading it on some deep playoff runs during his tenure.