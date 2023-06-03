4-Star QB K.J. Lacey Commits to Texas; 2025 Prospect Will Join Arch Manning

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

K.J. Lacey is taking his talents to the Lone Star State.

The four-star quarterback prospect announced Saturday that he has committed to the Texas Longhorns, marking head coach Steve Sarkisian's first commitment for the 2025 class.

Lacey plans to enroll in January 2025, according to ESPN's Blake Baumgartner. He also received offers from Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among others.

Lacey told ESPN last month that he was prioritizing having "a stable, offensive-minded head coach" and "having a really good quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator" during his recruiting process.

The Tuscaloosa native currently plays for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. He is the No. 5 quarterback prospect and the No. 8 prospect out of Alabama in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

During the 2022 season, Lacey completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,176 yards and 40 touchdowns en route to a state title. He also rushed for two scores.

Lacey is the latest high-profile quarterback to commit to Texas over the last two years, joining Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and 2024 commit Trey Owens.

Ewers is slated to be Texas' starting quarterback for the second straight season in 2023, though Manning will make a push to win the job during fall camp.

The Longhorns offense averaged 429.5 yards per game in 2022, which ranked fifth in the Big 12, and the team finished with an 8-5 record. Texas hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2018 under Tom Herman.

Texas will compete in the Big 12 during the 2023 season before making the switch to an expanded SEC alongside Oklahoma in 2024.