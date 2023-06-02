4-Star RB Anthony Rogers Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, More

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony "Turbo" Rogers, the top running back prospect for the class of 2025, has committed to Alabama, per 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Rogers chose the Crimson Tide over finalists including Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Oregon, Wiltfong reported.

"I love the environment. It's just a chill, cool environment. I like how the program is ran and how everybody has to work for what they get," Rogers said. "I like that it's a hard-working program. Coach [Nick] Saban, he's a great coach, has a lot of experience, one of the greatest coaches in college football."

As a sophomore playing for Pike Road in Alabama, Rogers ran for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns on 8.7 yards per carry while adding eight catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns, per 247Sports. Rogers recently transferred to IMG Academy, where he will finish out his high school career in Bradenton, Florida.

Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, compared Rogers in May to Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.

"Has experience working out of a variety of different offensive looks and has proven to be a tough cover while deployed in the slot," Ivins wrote. "Will need to keep improving as a pass-blocker if he wants to be a true three-down back on Saturdays, but is already viewed as one of the top playmakers in the 2025 cycle as he's a threat to score anytime he finds a crease in a defense."

Rogers told Dawgs Daily the decision to transfer away from his native Alabama for his final two years of high school was motivated by a desire to make these improvements in a more stable program. He had already played under two head coaches in two seasons and was set to play under a third if he stayed for his junior year.

Being at a new school just for a few months has already helped him grow his game, Rogers said.

"Just learning football, actually learning the game of football," Rogers said. "To be honest, before I got here I was just going off seeing it and just my athletic ability. Basically, I was raw. And since I got here I'm starting to understand football; who's blocking who, learning how to read defenses and stuff like that."

Rogers may be hoping to find a similar level of stability and guidance at Alabama, where Saban has coached since 2007. The Crimson Tide will watch IMG Academy games for the next two years as they prepare to receive one of the country's most highly anticipated 2025 recruits.