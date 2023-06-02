NBA Finals 2023: Early Storylines to Track for Remainder of Heat vs. Nuggets

0 of 3

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Denver Nuggets drew first blood in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Playing for the first time in nine days, the Nuggets showed little, if any, rust en route to a more-lopsided-than-it-sounds 11-point triumph over the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Heat, who hadn't dropped Game 1 yet this postseason, trailed by 21 points entering the final frame.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić led all scorers with 27 points and had yet another triple-double, rounding out his stat sheet with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 26 points and 10 assists, and three other Nuggets finished in double figures.

Bam Adebayo scored 26 points—his most this postseason—and grabbed 13 rebounds, but he couldn't find enough scoring support. Jimmy Butler managed just 13 points—his fewest this postseason—and didn't attempt a free throw for the first time since October.

Was this contest a sign of things to come? Are the Nuggets as in control of this series as oddsmakers expected them to be? Or do these dragon-slaying Heat have another surprise in them? As this series moves forward, here are three key storylines to track.

