NBA Finals 2023 Odds: Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Heavy Favorites Over Jimmy Butler, Heat

The Miami Heat stunning the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals likely made the Denver Nuggets a bigger NBA Finals favorite than they would have been had the Celtics won.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Denver opens the NBA Finals as -360 (bet $360 to win $100) favorites over Miami:

While the Heat deserve endless credit for bouncing back from three straight losses in the Eastern Conference Finals to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, this isn't exactly surprising.

After all, they were a play-in tournament team and now have to go up against a juggernaut Nuggets squad that just swept LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokić has been unstoppable throughout the playoffs, and Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the secondary options have filled in perfectly alongside him.

Still, Jimmy Butler and the Heat are surely fine with the underdog role.

They thrived from that spot throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs with wins over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and second-seeded Boston Celtics and have far outperformed pre-playoff expectations.

If they do it one more time, they will be champions.

